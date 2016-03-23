March 23 U.S. Democratic presidential
front-runner Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday the attack in
Brussels that killed more than 30 people is the "latest brutal
reminder" that more must be done to defeat Islamic State
militants.
In an address at Stanford University in California, Clinton
said the United States and Europe should take a "harder look" at
protocols at airports and other "soft sites" that are outside
security perimeters.
Clinton also said a bipartisan proposal in the U.S. Congress
to create a national commission on encryption could help counter
terrorism plots that begin online.
