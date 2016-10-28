(Adds Comey's first name, adds Senate chairmen in paragraph 2)

WASHINGTON Oct 28 The head of the FBI said on Friday the agency would investigate additional emails that have surfaced related to Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email server to determine whether they contain classified information, adding that it is unclear how significant the new materials may be.

In a letter to key Republican committee chairmen in the House of Representatives and Senate, FBI Director James Comey said that he "cannot predict how long it will take us to complete this additional work." (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)