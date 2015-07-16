COLUMN-Hedge funds lose faith in OPEC: Kemp
LONDON, May 2 Hedge funds are losing faith that OPEC can accelerate the rebalancing of the oil market even if the group agrees to extend output cuts when it meets later this month.
Dover, N.H., July 16 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Thursday that critics of the Iran nuclear deal had a "respectable argument."
"There are people on the other side of this whom I respect, who have said very clearly: 'I can't support it, I think it's a mistake.' They believe the Iranians will cheat," Clinton said at a town hall meeting in Dover, New Hampshire. "I think that is a respectable argument. However, I think it's important to ask what are our alternatives."
"Do I trust the Iranians?" she added. "Absolutely not." (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)
LONDON, May 2 Hedge funds are losing faith that OPEC can accelerate the rebalancing of the oil market even if the group agrees to extend output cuts when it meets later this month.
LONDON, May 2 Britain's plan to leave the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) when it quits the European Union will severely hinder nuclear trade and research, and threaten power supplies, a UK parliamentary committee said in a report on Tuesday.