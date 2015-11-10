DERRY, N.H. Nov 10 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday she was not ready to
support a formal declaration of war against Islamic State
militants, although she said the United States needs to improve
its efforts to fight the group.
To have a declaration of war, she said, requires
understanding the resources available and the goals involved.
"If you have a declaration of war, you'd better have a
budget that backs it up," said Clinton, who was campaigning in
New Hampshire.
"I do think that we have to do a better job of understanding
the threat that is posed by radical Islamic jihadist groups,"
added Clinton, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for the
November 2016 presidential election.
Because Islamic State, or ISIS, is so diffuse across the
Middle East, she said, a declaration of war might not be the
right way to fight such a group, calling ISIS "the first
Internet terrorist network."
Islamic State controls swathes of Iraq and Syria and is
battling the Egyptian army in the Sinai Peninsula.
The group has recently said it was responsible for the crash
of a Russian airliner over Egypt's Sinai peninsula.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by David Gregorio)