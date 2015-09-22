GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro dip as Macron win shifts focus to economy
DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept 22 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday that she opposes the Keystone XL pipeline.
"I have a responsibility to you and other voters," Clinton, a former secretary of state, said at a town hall event in Iowa.
"I think it is imperative that we look at the Keystone pipeline as what I believe is the distraction from the important work we have to do to combat climate change."
"Therefore, I oppose it," she said. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
