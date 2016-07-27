(Repeating without changes for wider distribution)
By John Whitesides and Amanda Becker
PHILADELPHIA, July 27 When Hillary Clinton first
ran for president in 2008 she was badly stung by a backhanded
compliment from rival Barack Obama, who called her "likable
enough" before going on to win the Democratic nomination and the
White House.
Eight years later, with her party's nomination to succeed
Obama firmly in hand, the question of her likability,
trustworthiness and honesty still hangs over her bid to become
America's first woman president, this time in a Nov. 8 election
against Republican Donald Trump.
The Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia this week
is, in part, an effort to reintroduce her to American voters,
more than half of whom view her unfavorably, according to
Reuters/Ipsos polling.
The criticisms have dogged her for years: She can appear
stiff in front of crowds, struggling to show off the compassion
her supporters say she shares in private and leaving some voters
with the impression she is not giving straight answers to tough
questions.
Clinton recognizes the problem, aides say.
"She knows that she has work to do to earn people's trust,"
said Jennifer Palmieri, Clinton's communications director. "She
also realizes there aren't some magic words you can say to earn
that trust overnight."
Speaker after speaker at the convention took the stage on
Monday and Tuesday to offer testimonials on her behalf,
including her husband, former President Bill Clinton, who filled
his prime-time speech on Tuesday with anecdotes and private
moments shared by America's best-known political couple.
Gay basketball player Jason Collins told of the support she
offered when he went public with his homosexuality; a
grandmother described how her daughter's battle with drug
addiction inspired Clinton to address the drug crisis.
A parade of others offered behind-the-scenes glimpses of the
former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state,
describing how she drove through a blizzard to attend a funeral,
planned birthday parties and visited survivors of the Sept. 11,
2001, attacks.
FIRST IMPRESSIONS
Clinton's personal image, which has fluctuated during her 25
years in the public eye, slumped after a divisive Democratic
primary, a lingering controversy over her use of a private email
system while serving as the top U.S. diplomat, and repeated
Republican attacks on "crooked Hillary."
Reuters/Ipsos polling showed 55 percent of Americans had an
unfavorable view of Clinton. Trump is even less popular, with 61
percent holding an unfavorable view.
Many Americans think both candidates struggle with the
truth. Some 59 percent of Americans believe she is not "honest
and truthful," while 53 percent think the same of Trump,
according to the poll.
Republican strategist John Feehery said it was too late to
rehabilitate Clinton's image. "You only get one decade to make a
first impression," he said.
Instead, a better strategy would be to focus on tearing
down Trump, given that his negatives surpass her own, Feehery
added.
Clinton's campaign appears to be trying just that, running
an ad in which Trump can be seen in newsclips, as children
watch, swearing, condemning Mexican immigrants as rapists and
drug dealers, and mocking a disabled journalist.
POUNDING YOU
Clinton, 68, has been a lightning rod for conservative
attacks for more than two decades and Republicans serenaded
speakers at their convention in Cleveland last week with chants
of "Lock Her Up" and signs touting "Hillary for Prison."
For many Democrats who back Clinton, the poor polling
numbers are the result of those relentless attacks - along with
a strong dose of sexism toward a woman seeking power.
"If you have somebody who is out there pounding you and
pounding you and pounding you, eventually it's going to take a
toll," Richard Trumka, head of the AFL-CIO labor federation,
said. "I've said this and I've said it publicly: Hillary Clinton
has to do A+ work to get a C-."
For Democrats, this week affords perhaps their best chance
before the election to fortify her against inevitable attacks by
Trump that could further dent her image. Praise came from
invitees ranging from party superstars (First Lady Michelle
Obama) to unknowns (former White House interns).
In one video broadcast to delegates, Clinton embraces and
comforts an 11-year-old girl who fears her parents will be
deported. In another, shown before the appearance of the Mothers
of the Movement - mothers who lost children to gun violence or
in police-involved incidents - she encourages them in a private
meeting to band together and speak out.
"A 30-minute meeting turned into two hours because she
listened to us. Nobody else listened to us," said Sybrina
Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old whose fatal
shooting death by a neighborhood watch volunteer in 2012
launched a series of protests around the country.
Actress Eva Longoria said it was time for Democrats to rally
to Clinton's defense.
"She's had a 25-year smear campaign run against her. It's
understandable Americans are confused about what is true and
what is not," she told a women's delegate caucus on Tuesday.
