By Alana Wise
WASHINGTON, April 1 U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton on Friday will propose a $10 billion
investment in partnerships to encourage the growth of the U.S.
manufacturing sector as part of a national push to discourage
outsourcing in the industry.
The proposal would work with a broader campaign to encourage
companies to build and expand their U.S. manufacturing
operations.
Clinton is slated to roll out the proposal on Friday in
Syracuse, New York, ahead of the state's nominating contest on
April 19.
New York has long been a hub of the manufacturing industry,
but suffered significant declines in the sector in recent years.
From 2000-2008, upstate New York alone lost nearly 105,000
manufacturing jobs, according to the state government.
Clinton maintains a lead in the state, which she represented
in the U.S. Senate, over rival Bernie Sanders, a U.S. Senator
from Vermont and a New York native.
Sanders was born and raised in New York City's borough of
Brooklyn. The Clinton campaign is headquartered there.
The campaign said the proposal's multi-billion dollar price
tag would largely be covered by Clinton's proposed "clawback"
tax, which would rescind tax relief for companies that outsource
jobs or facilities abroad.
(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Leslie Adler)