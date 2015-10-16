(Replaces "keeping" with "getting" in third paragraph.)
NEW YORK Oct 16 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton on Friday urged Congress to rein in
Medicare cost increases next year, expected to hit millions on
the government health insurance program even as Social Security
benefits stagnate.
Medicare expects Part B premiums, which cover doctor's
visits and outpatient care, to rise 52 percent next year, which
could hit around 16.5 million people.
At the same time, a lack of inflation will keep
beneficiaries of Social Security from getting an increase in the
amount they receive each month.
Because of how Medicare is structured, beneficiaries who
rely most on Social Security will not see their premiums
increase - leaving the remaining 30 percent of enrollees to pay
for cost increases.
"I am deeply concerned by how this could harm Medicare
beneficiaries. This is outrageous and senseless, and Congress
must act to fix the law," Clinton said in a statement.
"I support efforts by the Obama administration and
Democratic leaders in Congress to try to resolve this quickly."
Clinton has said that she would like to "enhance" Social
Security benefits for the most vulnerable seniors, including
women in poverty, but she has not yet detailed what those
changes could look like.
Progressives - including Clinton's main rival, Vermont
Senator Bernie Sanders - have pushed her to say she would expand
benefits.
Sanders has proposed increasing Social Security benefits,
cost-of-living adjustments and minimum benefit levels, to be
paid for by scrapping a ceiling on the amount of income
considered taxable for Social Security.
