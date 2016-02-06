HENNIKER, N.H. Feb 6 U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said during a student
town hall on Saturday that student loan servicer Navient Corp.
has been "misleading people" and "doing some really
terrible things."
"Their behavior is outrageous," Clinton said at New England
College, where she was campaigning ahead of the state's
nominating contest on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Navient is being investigated by the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau for breaking consumer protection
laws.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by James Dalgleish)