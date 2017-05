U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (L) and U.S. Rep. James Clyburn (top L) talk with first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama after the conclusion of funeral services for Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama had an informal lunch at the White House on Monday with Hillary Clinton, his former secretary of state and the front-runner in the race to become the Democratic nominee in the November 2016 presidential election.

"When their schedules permit, President Obama and Secretary Clinton enjoy the opportunity to catch up in person," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said, noting the lunch lasted about 90 minutes.

"They discussed a wide array of topics, but this was mostly a social occasion," Earnest said.

