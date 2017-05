Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump reacts as reporters yell questions to him after he stated that he believes U.S. President Barack Obama was born in the United States at a campaign event at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 16,... REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign on Friday blasted Republican rival Donald Trump's statement acknowledging that President Barack Obama was born in the United States after years of questioning the president's citizenship.

"Trump’s actions today were disgraceful," Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook said. "After five years of pushing a racist conspiracy theory into the mainstream, it was appalling to watch Trump appoint himself the judge of whether the President of the United States is American."

