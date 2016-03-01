WASHINGTON, March 1 A television advertisement
set to air on Tuesday from the presidential campaign of Hillary
Clinton underscores the Democratic front-runner's willingness to
take on predatory drug pricing, according to a campaign
statement.
The ad, set to run in nominating contests following Super
Tuesday voting and titled "Predatory," shows Clinton criticizing
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc for its
pricing practices and making clear that she is willing to take
steps to end them, according to Hillary for America. (here)
Valeant shares fell as much as 21 percent on Monday after
the Canadian drugmaker revealed it was under investigation by
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
It is also being investigated by U.S. attorneys in New York
and Massachusetts.
