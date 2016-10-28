WASHINGTON The chairman of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign said on Friday that the campaign was "confident" the FBI would again recommend against pressing charges against the former secretary of state relating to her use of a private email server once it wraps up the latest leg of its investigation.

"The (FBI) Director owes it to the American people to immediately provide the full details of what he is now examining," campaign chairman John Podesta said in a statement after the FBI said it was examining new emails for whether they contained classified information.

"We are confident this will not produce any conclusions different from the one the FBI reached in July," he said.

