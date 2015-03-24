By Amanda Becker
| WASHINGTON, March 23
candidate Hillary Clinton made light of her sometimes
contentious relationship with the press during an appearance at
a journalism awards ceremony Monday night.
"My relationship with the press has been at times, shall we
say, complicated," Clinton said at a dinner celebrating the
award of Syracuse University's Toner Prize for Excellence in
Political Reporting.
"So I thought to myself what could possibly go wrong,"
Clinton added, referencing the large number of political
reporters in attendance.
It was Clinton's second public appearance in Washington on
Monday. Earlier in the day, she was on a panel at the
left-leaning Center for American Progress to discuss urban
renewal. She also met privately with President Barack Obama.
Clinton, a former first lady and secretary of state, has not
formally launched a presidential campaign. An announcement is
anticipated as early as next month. Nevertheless, Clinton is the
presumed front runner to become the Democratic nominee ahead of
the U.S. presidential election in November 2016.
Recent news reports about Clinton's use of her personal
email address and server during her State Department tenure, as
well as her family foundation's acceptance and disclosure of
foreign money, prompted a rare press conference earlier this
month at the United Nations in New York.
Clinton, referencing past media coverage, said at Monday's
dinner that she was embracing new beginnings - whether it was a
new grandchild, a new hairstyle, a new email account or new
relationship with the press.
"No more secrecy, no more zone of privacy - after all what
good did that do me," Clinton said to laughter.
There are non-disclosure agreements crafted by her lawyers
underneath everyone's chairs, Clinton quipped.
The annual Toner award commemorates the work of the late New
York Times correspondent Robin Toner. The Washington Post's Dan
Balz won this year's award.
(Reporting By Amanda Becker in Washington; Editing by Bernard
Orr)