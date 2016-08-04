By Olivia Oran and Amanda Becker
| NEW YORK/WASHINGTON
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Aug 4 Groups of wealthy
Republicans unhappy with Donald Trump have been privately
courting prominent peers to join them in backing Democrat
Hillary Clinton's U.S. presidential bid, several people involved
in the effort told Reuters.
They say they are seeking money and endorsements from other
Republicans disillusioned by Trump, their party's candidate for
the Nov. 8 presidential election. Some have received
encouragement from Clinton and members of her campaign staff.
"I made the decision that I wouldn't be able to look at my
grandkids if I voted for Trump," said Dan Webb, a former federal
prosecutor and a self-described "Republican for decades" working
to win over prominent Republican business people in Chicago.
Trump, a New York developer making his first run at public
office, has made traditional Republican donors uneasy with
inflammatory statements about women, Mexicans, Muslims and war
veterans, among others.
Big-name Wall Street donors can make a difference for
Clinton. They could inject big money into a campaign. They might
influence moderate Republicans to switch sides. Their support of
Clinton challenges Trump's assertion that his business successes
make him a better candidate for president.
With the political conventions barely over, the Republican
effort to fundraise for Clinton is at an early stage. Some of
the groups have yet to receive contributions because they must
still file paperwork under campaign finance rules.
Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks declined comment for this
story. Clinton spokesman Jesse Ferguson said business leaders
are supporting Clinton because of her economic plan and because
Trump "cannot be trusted."
WARY OF TRUMP
Groups formed to support Clinton include Republicans for Her
2016, run by Republican lobbyist Craig Snyder; a grassroots
organization called R4C16, led by John Stubbs and Ricardo Reyes,
officials in former President George W. Bush's administration;
and the Republican Women for Hillary group co-led by Jennifer
Pierotti Lim, an official at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The first two groups are acting independently of Clinton's
own effort. The third is acting in concert with her campaign.
"We wanted to go out there and be the voice for Republicans
who were feeling wary about Trump and weird about publicly
endorsing Hillary," said Pierotti Lim, who spoke at the
Democratic National Convention at the Clinton team's invitation.
Webb, a partner at law firm Winston & Strawn, said he began
his outreach after being approached by billionaire investor J.B.
Pritzker and longtime Clinton associate Lanny Davis. Pritzker
and Davis could not be reached for comment.
On Wednesday, billionaire hedge fund manager Seth Klarman
said he would work to get Clinton elected because of comments by
Trump he found "shockingly unacceptable." Although Klarman, who
is the president and chief executive of The Baupost Group, is a
registered independent, a review of filings shows his political
giving has largely benefited Republicans over the years,
including some of Trump's rivals in the state-by-state
nominating contests this year.
WHITMAN, BLOOMBERG BACK CLINTON
Spearheading in part the Clinton effort to woo Republicans
on Wall Street is Democratic strategist Leslie Dach, a former
Walmart executive and aide to Bill Clinton, sources close to the
Clinton campaign said.
People familiar with the Clinton drive say the Democratic
nominee herself has spoken to Republican business leaders,
including Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chief Executive Meg
Whitman, who endorsed Clinton on Tuesday.
Clinton deputies courted former New York City Mayor Michael
Bloomberg ahead of a rousing speech he gave at last month's
Democratic National Convention that urged Wall Street to support
her.
Whether Bloomberg, a self-made billionaire media mogul and
an erstwhile Republican, will play a role in courting other
Republican business leaders has yet to be determined, a source
close to the discussions said.
While some major donors are hesitant to back Trump, the
candidate over the last month has pulled in millions of dollars
in small-money donations to boost total contributions to more
than $80 million for Trump's campaign and the Republican Party,
nearly matching Clinton's $90 million haul during the same
period.
