U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves her daughter Chelsea's home in New York, New York, United States September 11, 2016, after Clinton left ceremonies commemorating the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks feeling ''overheated.'' REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is scheduled to return to the campaign trail on Friday after taking a few days off to recuperate from pneumonia, MSNBC reported on Tuesday.

The network, citing what it said was a release from Clinton's campaign, said she was scheduled to appear at a "Black Women's Agenda" event in Washington, although it said if she were not feeling well that plan could change.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)