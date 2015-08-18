(Adds political context)
By Timothy Gardner and Amanda Becker
Aug 18 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton on Tuesday staked out her opposition to Arctic
oil exploration, putting her at odds with the Obama
administration one day after it approved drilling off Alaska.
"The Arctic is a unique treasure," Clinton said in a Twitter
post. "Given what we know, it's not worth the risk of drilling."
On Monday, the Obama administration gave Royal Dutch Shell
PLC final approval to resume drilling into the oil zone
off northern Alaska for the first time since 2012.
The decision on Monday drew widespread condemnation from
environmentalists, although some experts said President Barack
Obama had little power to stop Shell from exploring because it
had obtained leases during the administration of former
Republican President George W. Bush.
Clinton's comment marks one of her most significant breaks
with fellow Democrat Obama on a major environmental issue, and
appears to be part of a recent effort to appease greens within
the party whose enthusiasm and support she will need to secure
the nomination.
Clinton has also praised the administration's clean power
plant rules as "visionary" but has yet to unveil a comprehensive
climate platform.
Clinton said if she becomes president, she would seek to
phase out fossil fuel extraction and increase fees on companies
operating on public lands in a way that does not disrupt the
economy. But she has been careful not to comment
on whether she would approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline from
Canada ahead of an expected ruling by the Obama administration.
Clinton's liberal challenger, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of
Vermont, a socialist, vociferously opposes the pipeline. In May,
Sanders was among a among a group of senators who sent the
administration a letter opposing Arctic drilling.
Environmentalists oppose Arctic drilling, saying any spill
would harm walruses, whales, and polar bears in a region
scientists say is already vulnerable to climate change.
The Arctic contains 20 percent of the world's undiscovered
oil and gas, the U.S. government estimates, making it a coveted
resource.
Shell suffered a series of mishaps in 2012 in the Arctic,
including losing control of an oil rig from which Coast Guard
divers dropped from helicopters had to rescue 18 crew members.
But the company says Arctic oil, which would not be produced for
at least a decade, is needed to meet growing global demand.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson, Amanda Becker and Timothy
Gardner; Editing by Lisa Lambert, Caren Bohan and Marguerita
Choy)