WASHINGTON, Sept 5 Hillary Clinton used personal
funds to pay a State Department staffer to maintain an email
server she used for both personal and government matters when
she was U.S. secretary of state, The Washington Post said on
Saturday, citing a campaign official.
The unidentified official for Clinton's campaign for the
2016 Democratic presidential nomination told the Post the pay
arrangement with Bryan Pagliano ensured taxpayer dollars were
not spent on a private server that was also used by Clinton's
family and aides to former President Bill Clinton.
Clinton, a former U.S. senator and first lady, has been
criticized for using the unsecured server to conduct government
business when she was the top U.S. diplomat from 2009 to 2013
and for how she handled classified information.
Pagliano this week declined to produce documents and testify
before a House of Representatives committee about the server,
invoking his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.
Pagliano was IT director for Clinton's 2008 presidential
campaign and went to work for the State Department when Clinton
took up the Cabinet job.
The Post reported the Clintons paid Pagliano $5,000 for
computer services before he joined the State Department, citing
a financial disclosure form he filed in April 2009.
Clinton has in the past hired staff to work for her
simultaneously in public and private capacities, most notably
top aide Huma Abedin, the Post said.
The Clinton campaign did not immediately return a request
for comment on the report on Saturday.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mark Potter)