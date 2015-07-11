HKEX to unveil mainland commodity trading platform this week
* HKEX to unveil new details on Qianhai spot trading platform
NEW YORK, July 11 Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton will pledge on Monday to close the carried interest tax loophole that allows private equity fund managers to pay a lower tax rate on much of their earnings, according to a draft of a speech seen by an outside adviser.
Clinton, who is seeking her party's nomination to run in the November 2016 election, took a similar stance during her last presidential campaign in 2007, and is expected to reaffirm it in a speech on her economic policy in New York City on Monday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen)
* HKEX to unveil new details on Qianhai spot trading platform
LONDON, May 8 Stricter European Union pollutant limits could lead to costly upgrades or the closure of one third of Europe's large-scale coal power plant capacity, a report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) showed on Monday.