WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Democratic U.S. presidential
nominee Hillary Clinton on Thursday proposed raising taxes on
inherited property to 65 percent for the largest estates as she
bolstered plans for tax hikes on the wealthiest Americans.
Known by conservative opponents as the "death tax," the
estate tax, levied on property transferred to heirs after its
owner dies, currently is imposed only on inherited assets worth
$5.4 million or more for an individual.
Clinton's plan, posted on her campaign's website, would
raise the estate tax from the current 40 percent to 45 percent,
the rate that existed in 2009. But bigger estates would face
rates of up to 65 percent for property valued at more than $1
billion per couple, under her proposal, an update of an earlier
plan.
Jason Miller, a spokesman for Republican presidential
nominee Donald Trump, issued a statement criticizing Clinton for
a "dramatic hike in the death tax."
