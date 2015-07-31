U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is joined onstage by her husband former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea after she delivered her ''official launch speech'' at a campaign kick off rally in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt... REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, on Friday reported total income approaching $140 million over the last eight years, providing evidence of the vast wealth they have accumulated.

The records showed that in 2013, the Clinton duo delivered six-figure speeches that reaped nearly $23 million. (here)

Clinton, the front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, released her family's tax returns from 2007 to 2014.

Their adjusted gross income over the period was just shy of $140 million. With deductions factored in, their taxable income was about $111 million.

She said they paid $43.9 million in federal taxes and made almost $15 million in charitable contributions over the period.

In a statement accompanying her tax records, Clinton said she and her husband paid an effective federal tax rate of 35.7 percent last year and that the rate went up to 45.8 percent when state and local taxes were figured in.

"We've come a long way from my days going door-to-door for the Children's Defense Fund and earning $16,450 as a young law professor in Arkansas, and we owe it to the opportunities America provides," she said.

The Clintons' vast wealth, built on his reputation as former president and her resume as a former secretary of state, has become an issue in a 2016 presidential race that has focussed on how to reduce income inequality.

The Clintons in 2013 each gave a series of speeches that brought in income of about $22.85 million. This included $9.68 million from Hillary Clinton's speeches and $13.17 million from Bill's speeches.

Most of Hillary Clinton's speeches were $225,000 apiece or more. Bill Clinton's ranged in price from $125,000 to $750,000 each, the disclosures showed.

The tax records were disclosed on a day when the State Department released more of her emails from the period when she was secretary of state, and her campaign gave an overview of her doctor's physical examinations of her, calling her fit to serve.

The Clinton camp said the release of her tax records was in keeping with a commitment for transparency. One of her Republican rivals, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, released 33 years of tax records earlier this summer.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Lisa Shumaker)