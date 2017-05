U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton climbs into her van outside her daughter Chelsea's home in New York, New York, United States September 11, 2016, after Clinton left ceremonies commemorating the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks feeling... REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NEW YORK Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has canceled a campaign trip to California because of her diagnosis of pneumonia, a campaign official said on Sunday.

Clinton was scheduled to leave for California on Monday morning for a two-day swing that included fundraisers and a speech on the economy.

No other details about her travel were available.

(Reporting by Amanda Becker, Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Michael Perry)