By Deena Beasley
Jan 28 Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc fell on Thursday after the campaign of
Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton posted a blog
from an Iowa event detailing exorbitant price hikes for a
migraine drug made by the company.
At an Iowa town hall over the weekend, Clinton read from a
letter saying that the list price for 10 vials of migraine drug
D.H.E. 45 had increased to more than $14,000 in December,
compared with just over $3,000 in June of 2014.
"This is predatory pricing. It is unjustified. It is wrong,"
Clinton said, according to the post.
Officials at Valeant did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Shares of Valeant fell nearly 9 percent to close at $86.12
on the New York Stock Exchange. More than 3 million shares of
Valeant traded in the last hour of trading; total volume on the
day was 7.9 mln shares.
Valeant, based in Canada, has been under pressure since last
year as cracks appeared in its business model of acquiring older
drugs, steeply increasing their U.S. price, and using aggressive
methods to overcome insurer barriers to reimbursing its
medicines.
D.H.E. 45, or dihydroergotamine, is a generic, injectable
analgesic.
Clinton, fellow Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, and
Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump have hammered
away at drug costs in recent months, raising investor concerns
that future price cuts could hurt pharmaceutical and biotech
companies.
"I'm going after them. We are going to stop this," Clinton
said at the Iowa town hall.
Trump said earlier this week that Medicare, the
government-run healthcare plan for the elderly, could reap huge
savings by negotiating with drugmakers on price. Medicare by law
cannot directly negotiate drug prices.
A U.S. congressional committee last week subpoenaed former
Turing Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer Martin Shkreli to
testify at a hearing about that company's decision last year to
raise by 5,000 percent the price of a decades-old treatment for
a rare, but dangerous, parasitic infection.
