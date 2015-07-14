By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, July 13 Presidential contender
Hillary Clinton's comments on Monday on the sharing economy
struck a nerve in Silicon Valley, home of such companies as
Uber, Instacart and Airbnb.
"This 'on demand,' or so-called 'gig economy,' is creating
exciting opportunities and unleashing innovation but it's also
raising hard questions about workplace protections and what a
good job will look like in the future," Clinton said in her
first major economic speech as a Democratic candidate for the
November 2016 presidential election.
Sharing economy companies like ride service Uber and home
rental service Airbnb typically rely on independent contractors
rather than full- or part-time employees. The companies argue
that they offer workers greater flexibility, but others say the
workers miss out on key benefits such as workers' compensation.
Clinton said that she would "crack down" on bosses who
misclassify workers as contractors when they deserve employee
status, which is the subject of several class-action lawsuits,
including against Uber. Employees draw more benefits than
contractors.
But some involved in the sharing economy argued that they
provide important benefits. "Governmental leaders should be
happy and look for more ways to encourage that type of
innovation," said Shawn Carolan, a partner at Menlo Ventures who
is an Uber investor.
"These are well-paying jobs, well above minimum wage when
people drive, offer lots of flexibility in schedule, etc.," he
said in an email.
Others cheered Clinton. "She's right: needs more
thoughtfulness," tweeted venture capitalist John Lilly Monday.
"More concretely: we should have real conversations about
what the future of work looks like, and how we want things to
be."
Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist at Benchmark and Uber
backer, said that local politicians rather than those on the
national stage tend to see the benefits of sharing-economy
companies faster.
"Most of the mayors around the country are starting to see
how Uber can impact drunk driving, how Uber can impact traffic
congestion," he said. "They can hear from their citizenry more
closely."
Uber and Lyft, its rival in the ride-sharing business,
declined to comment on Clinton's remarks.
The Democratic hopeful has two Bay Area fundraisers
approaching, including one given by Chris Kelly, an early
Facebook executive who is friendly with several Uber executives
and investors.
Shyp, a shipping company that recently announced it was
switching its workers to employee status, did not want to take a
stand on what other companies should do.
"All of these business models are incredibly different," a
spokesman said.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Leslie Adler)