By Amanda Becker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 4 A top aide to Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday criticized
rival Bernie Sanders' proposals to regulate Wall Street
transactions as a "hands-off approach" that does nothing to
address some of the riskiest financial institutions.
Clinton's Chief Financial Officer Gary Gensler, a former
chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said in a
statement to Reuters that Sanders should use the opportunity to
"go beyond his existing plans" to break up too-big-to-fail banks
and endorse a risk-based approach that also deals with non-bank
financial institutions.
"Any plan to further reform our financial system must
include strong provisions to tackle risks in the 'shadow
banking' sector, which remains a critical source of instability
in our economy," Gensler said.
