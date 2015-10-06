(Adds remarks, focus of plan)

DAVENPORT, Iowa/WASHINGTON Oct 6 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that she will lay out her plan to rein in Wall Street "abuses" within the next week.

"I'm going to be proposing in the next week what I think will be the best way to go after Wall Street abuses and rein in the too-big-to-fail banks and other institutions," Clinton said at an Iowa campaign stop.

Clinton said her plan would focus on more than banks, taking into account any kind of financial institution that causes disruption in the marketplace.

"What I'm proposing is that we go after the risk," Clinton said. "If they are so big that they are causing disruptions in the marketplace, that's a risk. So I have what I consider to be a more comprehensive approach toward what we need to do to rein in the big institutions, including the banks."

Clinton also indicated that she would address calls from within the Democratic Party's progressive wing to say how she would hold individuals accountable for financial crimes and if she would pursue reinstating a Great Depression-era law that separated commercial banks from riskier investment arms. That law was repealed during the administration of her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

"If you only reinstate Glass-Steagall, you don't go after all these other institutions, in what is called the shadow banking systems, hedge funds and other big financial entities that have too much power in our economy," Clinton said at the town hall in Davenport, Iowa.

"We also have to do more to hold individuals accountable for their bad behavior," Clinton added, saying that people "should have gone to jail" after the 2008 financial crisis.

Clinton's campaign declined to say when the plan would be unveiled. It will be the latest component of a larger economic platform Clinton has been discussing in various speeches and at campaign events.

In Clinton's first big speech on the economy in July, she said that she would focus on encouraging businesses to make long-term investments instead of favoring short-term gains.

Clinton has frequently praised the profit-sharing plan the Lowell, Massachusetts-based Market Basket supermarket chain offers for its employees, and said it could serve as a model for other businesses.

In late July, Clinton proposed creating a sliding scale for capital gains taxes, greater transparency for stock buybacks and changes in executive compensation to encourage long-term economic growth.