(Adds plan details and background)
By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON Oct 7 U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton will propose a tax on high-frequency
trading, her campaign said late Wednesday.
The tax would target securities transactions with excessive
levels of order cancellations, which destabilize the markets, a
campaign aide said.
"The growth of high-frequency trading has unnecessarily
burdened our markets and enabled unfair and abusive trading
strategies," the aide said.
Clinton said at an Iowa campaign stop on Tuesday that she
would lay out her plan to rein in Wall Street "abuses" within
the next week.
Clinton said her plan would focus on more than banks, taking
into account any kind of financial institution that causes
disruption in the marketplace.
The tax on high-frequency trading will be part of that plan,
which would also include changing stock market rules to increase
transparency and minimize conflicts of interest, according to
her campaign.
Clinton will call on the Securities and Exchange Commission
to pursue changes that ensure equity markets favor investors
over high-frequency traders and those that use so-called "dark
pools," which are private networks that allow institutions to
trade with one another outside traditional stock exchanges.
Clinton's Wall Street proposals are being closely watched by
progressives within the Democratic Party who have called on her
to take an aggressive stance towards the financial industry.
Clinton's campaign confirmed that the proposal for tax on
high-frequency trading was crafted with input from her campaign
Chief Financial Officer Gary Gensler. Gensler's hiring was seen
as a move to both contain the high costs that plagued Clinton's
2008 presidential bid and send a signal that she would take a
hard line on Wall Street.
Gensler, as former chairman of the Commodities Futures
Trading Commission from 2009 to 2014, during the rise of
high-frequency trading, was seen as a tough regulator.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)