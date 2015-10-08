* Plan calls for executives to share burden of fines
By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON, Oct 7 U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton will unveil on Thursday a sweeping
plan to curb what she has called the abuses of Wall Street,
proposing everything from raising the fines that can be levied
by regulators to requiring executives to bear some of those
costs.
The outline of Clinton's plan, which was provided to Reuters
for review, also includes strengthening the "Volcker rule" in
the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act and imposing a new tax on high-frequency
trading.
Clinton's push to get tough on Wall Street comes as she is
fending off a challenge from U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, her
main rival for the Democratic nomination for the November 2016
election.
Sanders, a socialist from Vermont who is popular within the
Democratic Party's progressive wing, has made reining in Wall
Street and reducing income inequality his signature campaign
issues. Recent polls in early-voting states have shown Sanders
eroding Clinton's lead, and in some cases overtaking her.
Clinton aims to "tackle abuses and risks at big banks as
well as other institutions", a campaign aide said. And her plan
"will hold bad actors on Wall Street accountable - whether they
are individuals or corporations".
Towards that end, Clinton is expected to propose that
executives share the burden of fines levied for financial
wrongdoing and that individuals convicted of financial crimes be
barred from working in the entire financial industry, not just
banking and investment firms as statute currently dictates.
Clinton also believes that the statute of limitations for
financial fraud should be extended to 10 years to enable
additional prosecutions.
"People should have gone to jail," Clinton said this week of
the 2008 financial crisis.
Financial firms would also face increased culpability under
Clinton's proposals. Clinton believes that deferred prosecution
agreements are overused in the financial sector and she wants to
set guidelines to curb their use.
Clinton will also propose increasing the maximum penalties
that can be levied by regulators such as the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
Clinton said at an Iowa campaign stop this week that her
Wall Street plan would focus on more than banks, taking into
account any kind of financial institution that causes disruption
in the marketplace.
At the same time, Clinton also said she did not think the
reinstatement of a Great Depression-era law that separated
commercial banks from riskier investment arms would do enough to
curtail risky trading.
"If you only reinstate Glass-Steagall, you don't go after
all these other institutions, in what is called the shadow
banking systems, hedge funds and other big financial entities
that have too much power in our economy," Clinton said in
Davenport, Iowa.
The reinstatement of Glass-Steagall, which was repealed
during the administration of Clinton's husband, former President
Bill Clinton, has been a key issue for progressives.
Clinton's proposal to strengthen the Volcker rule is a nod
to those progressives. Clinton believes banks are already
structuring their operations to avoid it, and she would push to
enforce its "underlying goals", her campaign said.
Clinton's high-frequency trading tax would target securities
transactions with excessive levels of order cancellations
because such trading has "unnecessarily burdened our markets and
enabled unfair and abusive trading strategies", her campaign
said.
Clinton is also expected to encourage the SEC to pursue
changes that ensure equity markets favor investors over
high-frequency traders and those that use so-called "dark
pools", which are private networks that allow institutions to
trade with one another outside traditional stock exchanges.
