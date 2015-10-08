WASHINGTON Oct 8 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's plan to rein in Wall Street "abuses" will include a "risk fee" levied on the largest financial institutions, her campaign said on Thursday.

Under the proposal, Clinton would charge a yearly "risk fee" on a sliding scale on the liabilities of banks with more than $50 billion in assets along with other institutions overseen by financial regulators, the campaign said.

The fee would be higher for firms with greater amounts of debt and those that engage in riskier trading, it said. It would not apply to insured deposits and would have no impact on traditional banking activities, it said. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Will Dunham)