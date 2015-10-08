WASHINGTON Oct 8 Democratic U.S. presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton's plan to rein in Wall Street "abuses"
will include a "risk fee" levied on the largest financial
institutions, her campaign said on Thursday.
Under the proposal, Clinton would charge a yearly "risk fee"
on a sliding scale on the liabilities of banks with more than
$50 billion in assets along with other institutions overseen by
financial regulators, the campaign said.
The fee would be higher for firms with greater amounts of
debt and those that engage in riskier trading, it said. It would
not apply to insured deposits and would have no impact on
traditional banking activities, it said.
