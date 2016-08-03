Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Aug 2 Meg Whitman, the president and chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, has endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential bid, the New York Times said.
Whitman, a Republican, told the Times it was time "to put country first before party" and that she would give a "substantial" contribution to Clinton's campaign to defeat Republican Donald Trump, whom she called a "a dishonest demagogue".
Clinton reached out to Whitman personally about a month ago, according to the Times report. (Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Eric Meijer)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.