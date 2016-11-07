CHICAGO Nov 7 CME Group Inc took
emergency action on Monday to allow bigger-than-normal price
swings in its interest rate futures on Election Day on Tuesday,
as the market operator warned that the U.S. presidential vote
could increase volatility.
The owner of the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago
Mercantile Exchange said it will widen price fluctuation limits
in interest rate products from 5 p.m. Central (2300 GMT) on
Tuesday to 7:20 a.m. Central (1320 GMT) on Wednesday.
The limits for the overnight U.S. trading hours will be
replaced with higher limits that are normally in place for
daytime trading.
CME "determined that there is a material likelihood that the
vote may result in increased price volatility" during the hours
when the lower limits are normally in place, the company said in
a notice to customers.
"The emergency action is being taken as a precautionary
measure and is intended to ensure fair and orderly trading," it
said.
The lower limits normally in place for overnight trading are
set to apply again starting at 5 p.m. Central on Wednesday (2300
GMT), CME said.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)