UPDATE 2-S.Korea orders Hyundai, Kia to recall vehicles after whistleblower report
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
LOS ANGELES Oct 29 CNBC attracted an average of 14 million viewers to its Republican presidential debate on Wednesday, the Comcast-owned business news network said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Fringed capes, pleated skirts and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival fashion.