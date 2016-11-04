By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 4 Republican presidential
nominee Donald Trump has won over the U.S. coal industry by
promising to revive the downtrodden sector and scrap regulations
if elected.
But the industry has a Plan B if the New York businessman
loses to his more green-minded Democratic rival Hillary Clinton
on Tuesday: carbon capture and storage, a technology that
captures carbon dioxide from burning coal and injects it
underground, where many scientists are optimistic it cannot
contribute to global warming.
Coal backers see CCS as a politically feasible solution that
could help the next president thread the needle between
environmentalists and a once-powerful business that is in
desperate need of a lifeline. They have been pushing both major
party candidates to embrace it.
Staff at the National Enhanced Oil Recovery Initiative held
separate teleconferences with the Clinton and Trump campaigns in
August on the merits of a bill that would extend and raise tax
breaks for coal and other fossil fuel companies doing CCS in
oilfields, from $10 per ton of carbon stored to $35 a ton. NEORI
is made up of diverse groups ranging from environmental
ogranizations to some of the country's largest coal companies.
Weeks after the teleconference, Clinton announced her
support for the bipartisan CCS bill. Nearly 20 of 100 senators,
including Clinton's vice presidential running mate Tim Kaine,
also back it and expect it to gain momentum.
Trump has not given a position on the bill, but a senior
policy adviser to Trump's campaign, Dan Kowalski, said he
"supports all sources of American energy. This includes clean
coal and research into new coal technologies."
"My sense is Clinton recognizes that, especially in certain
parts of the country, coal-based energy and other fossil fuels
provide some of the highest-paying jobs in our economy," said
Brad Crabtree, of the Great Plains Institute, a policy group
that pushes for the deployment technologies to reduce fossil
fuel emissions, and the parent organization of NEORI.
Oil drillers have used CCS since the 1970s, pumping carbon
dioxide into aging reservoirs to force out remaining crude. Coal
advocates want to expand CCS to coal-fueled power plants. But
the business is expensive and needs incentives.
TRUMP'S PLEDGE, CLINTON'S PRAGMATISM
Trump's anti-regulation stance has made him a clear favorite
of the industry, because it suggests lower costs and risks for
major producers like Arch Coal Inc, Peabody Energy Corp
, Cloud Peak Energy Inc and Alpha Natural
Resources Inc.
The sector has given about $223,000 in support of Trump,
compared with none for Clinton, according to a Reuters analysis
of contributions over $200 made by several of the biggest coal
companies and their employees.
Coal faces a potentially starker future under Clinton. She
has promised to build on Democratic President Barack Obama's
disputed Clean Power Plan to curb carbon output and suffered
political damage earlier this year when she said that by doing
so "we're going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies
out of business."
Those jobs are already quickly evaporating.
The industry now employs only about 65,000 miners across
states like West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Wyoming,
down from around 91,000 in 2011, according to the most recent
statistics from the U.S. Department of Energy. The country's top
two biggest coal companies, Arch and Peabody Energy, this year
filed for bankruptcy.
Neither Trump scrapping federal regulations nor the expanded
use of CCS will likely restore the sector, where production last
year dropped to the lowest level since 1986, to its previous
heights. Coal faces a dual headwind of both a global
push for cleaner energy such as wind and solar power, and
drilling technology that has made its competitor natural gas
abundant - and cheap.
Jeff Holmstead, a Republican lobbyist at Bracewell Law, said
if Clinton wins, much of coal's fate in coming years could be
determined in the first 30 to 60 days. By then it should be
known whether she appoints staunch environmentalists at
departments including the Environmental Protection Agency and
the Department of the Interior.
But he is confident that Clinton would work with industry on
CCS and allow "coal to play a role in the future in the U.S.
power sector."
Elizabeth Gore, a Democrat who lobbies with Brownstein,
Hyatt, Farber and Schreck for a coal-burning cooperative said
coal companies must "find the marginal changes they can make to
buy themselves some time, to provide more of a soft landing."
