By Daniel Trotta
| CLEVELAND, July 15
CLEVELAND, July 15 A handful of donors to the
Republican National Convention have withdrawn pledges and
fund-raising has stalled during Donald Trump's polarizing bid
for the presidency, leading organizers to ask casino mogul
Sheldon Adelson for an urgent donation.
The Cleveland 2016 Host Committee said in a statement on
Friday it had approached Adelson, a generous party benefactor,
while also acknowledging its fund-raising has come to a virtual
standstill, leaving a $6 million shortfall.
"Negative publicity around our potential nominee resulted in
a considerable number of pledges backing out from their
commitments," the Host Committee said in a letter it sent to
Adelson, according to the political news website Politico, which
said it had obtained the letter.
The Host Committee on Friday confirmed such a letter was
sent to Adelson and his wife, Miriam Adelson, but it downgraded
the withdrawn pledges from "considerable" to "a handful." It
said the hastily sent original letter "mischaracterized" the
status of some donations. Some companies identified in the
letter as having backed out said on Friday they had never made
such pledges.
"Unfortunately, this letter (to Adelson) was not reviewed
nor authorized by the Host Committee chairpersons, and it
mischaracterized certain donations from individuals and
corporations," the statement said.
"Some of what were referred to as pledges were actually
expectations based on pledges made to previous conventions,
while a handful had been withdrawn from the Host Committee for
2016 Republican National Convention," it said.
The committee said it had apologized to the Adelsons' staff.
Host Committee officials on Friday declined to comment
beyond the official statement, leaving open the question of
which donors reneged. Donations will be disclosed after the
convention in U.S. Federal Election Commission filings.
The statement, from Host Committee Chief Executive David
Gilbert, also said the committee had raised $58.25 million to
date, about $6 million short of its goal of $64 million to cover
expenses for the four-day convention that starts Monday in
Cleveland, where Trump is expected to receive the Republican
presidential nomination.
A month ago, a committee spokeswoman said $57.5 million had
been raised.
The Politico report, citing the letter, said David Koch,
like Adelson a wealthy donor to conservative causes, and
Coca-Cola each withdrew a pledge of $1 million. Koch
and Coke representatives told the Wall Street Journal they never
made such pledges. Coke previously said it donated $75,000 last
year.
Visa, cited in the letter as having backed out of a $100,000
pledge, said in a statement it never made a pledge.
FedEx and BP were named in the letter as
withdrawing support but also told the Journal they had not made
the stated commitments.
Other marquee companies were also named but did not respond
to Reuters queries after business hours on Friday.
Representatives for the Adelsons could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Last month activists disturbed by Trump's campaign and led
by the political arm of California-based advocacy group Color of
Change launched an effort to try to shame companies into
dropping sponsorships.
It was unclear if that effort, which targeted more than 30
companies, had an impact.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Additional reporting by David
Greising; Editing by Andrew Hay)