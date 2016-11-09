Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump greets supporters at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republicans kept control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress in Tuesday's election, empowering the party to reshape Washington along with Donald Trump, who won the White House for Republicans in a stunning upset.

With a handful of races still to be decided, Republicans had secured 51 seats in the 100-member Senate, dashing Democrats' hopes to take control of the chamber.

Television networks declared that Republicans, as expected, retained their majority in the House of Representatives and lost fewer seats than expected. [nL1N1DA101]

The following outlines what was at stake in the races, and results based on television projections and state election boards:

U.S. Senate, 100 seats

Senators serve six-year terms. A third of the Senate is up for re-election every two years. Procedural rules in the Senate mean 60 votes are needed to advance major initiatives.

Republicans entered the election with 54 seats, led by Kentucky's Mitch McConnell, versus the Democrats' 44 seats and two independents. The Democrats' leader in the next Senate is expected to be New York's Chuck Schumer.

The Republicans this year were defending 24 seats. The Democrats defended 10 seats and gained only one, in Illinois.

U.S. House, 435 seats

Members of the House serve two-year terms and all are up for re-election every two years.

To advance most bills in the House, 218 votes or more are needed. Republicans went into the elections holding 246 seats to the Democrats' 186. There were three vacancies.

The Republican leader is Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin; the Democrats' leader is Nancy Pelosi of California. To win a majority, Democrats had needed to gain 30 seats.

In a blow to Democrats, Republicans were on pace to lose only nine seats in the House, well below the double-digit losses some analysts had predicted.

Senate races, with results from television projections and state election offices:

Alabama - Senate Banking Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, as expected, won a sixth term, defeating Democrat Ron Crumpton.

Alaska - Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski defeated Democratic challenger Ray Metcalfe.

Arizona - Veteran Republican Senator John McCain, 80, defeated Democratic U.S. Representative Ann Kirkpatrick, 66.

Arkansas - Republican Senator John Boozman beat Democrat Conner Eldridge.

California - State Attorney General Kamala Harris, a Democrat, won the seat held by retiring Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer. Harris defeated fellow Democrat Loretta Sanchez.

Colorado - Democratic Senator Michael Bennet won a third term, turning back a challenge from Republican Darryl Glenn.

Connecticut - Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal won a second term, defeating Republican Dan Carter.

Florida - Incumbent Republican Marco Rubio, the failed presidential contender, defeated Democratic Representative Patrick Murphy.

Georgia - Republican Senator Johnny Isakson won his race against Democrat Jim Barksdale.

Idaho - Republican Senator Mike Crapo defeated Democrat Jerry Sturgill.

Indiana - Democrat Evan Bayh, 60, failed in his bid to recapture his Senate seat, defeated by Republican Representative Todd Young, 44.

Illinois - Democratic Representative Tammy Duckworth unseated Republican Senator Mark Kirk. Duckworth, 48, is a double-amputee Iraq War veteran. Kirk, 57, suffered a stroke that sidelined him for much of 2012.

Iowa - Republican Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, 83, won a seventh term, defeating Democrat Patty Judge.

Kansas - Republican Senator Jerry Moran won a second term, defeating Democrat Patrick Wiesner.

Kentucky - Republican Senator Rand Paul won a second term against Democrat Jim Gray. Paul unsuccessfully ran for president this year.

Louisiana - A runoff election will be held on Dec. 10 to decide whether Republican John Kennedy or Democrat Foster Campbell replaces Republican Senator David Vitter, who is retiring.

Maryland - Democratic Representative Chris Van Hollen will replace retiring Senator Barbara Mikulski. Van Hollen defeated Republican Kathy Szeliga.

Missouri - Republican Senator Roy Blunt turned back a stiff challenge from Democrat Jason Kander, Missouri's secretary of state.

Nevada - Catherine Cortez Masto, 52, a former Democratic state attorney general, beat Republican Representative Joe Heck, 55, in a battle to replace retiring Democratic Senator Harry Reid.

New Hampshire - Democratic Governor Maggie Hassan, 58, was deadlocked in her race with Senator Kelly Ayotte, a 48-year-old Republican.

New York - Senator Chuck Schumer, who is expected to become the next Senate Democratic leader, defeated Republican Wendy Long in the heavily Democratic state.

North Carolina - Republican Senator Richard Burr, 60, won re-election against Democrat Deborah Ross, 53, a former state legislator.

North Dakota - Republican Senator John Hoeven won a second term, defeating Democrat Eliot Glassheim.

Ohio - Republican Rob Portman, 60, defeated Democratic challenger Ted Strickland, 75, a former governor. Portman initially endorsed Trump, but later withdrew that and pointedly refused to appear with Trump or talk about him.

Oklahoma - Senator James Lankford won a second term, defeating Democrat Mike Workman in this overwhelmingly Republican state.

Oregon - Senator Ron Wyden, the senior Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, defeated Republican Mark Callahan.

Pennsylvania - Republican Senator Patrick Toomey, 54, defeated Democratic challenger Katie McGinty, 53, in the most expensive U.S. Senate contest in the country.

South Carolina - Senator Tim Scott, the only African-American Republican in the Senate, beat Democrat Thomas Dixon.

South Dakota - Senator John Thune, a member of the Senate Republican leadership, won a third term, defeating Democrat Jay Williams.

Utah - Conservative Republican Senator Mike Lee, in this heavily Republican state, won against Democrat Misty Snow.

Vermont - Senator Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving Democrat in the Senate, beat Republican Scott Milne.

Washington - As expected, Senator Patty Murray, a member of the Senate Democratic leadership, defeated Republican Chris Vance.

Wisconsin - Democrat Russ Feingold, 63, failed to oust Republican Ron Johnson, 61, according to projections. Johnson unseated Feingold in 2010 and was seen as one of the most vulnerable Republicans going into the 2016 campaign.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell, Andy Sullivan and Richard Cowan; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Mary Milliken)