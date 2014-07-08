By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, July 8 U.S. Democrats hope to turn
their legal setback on Obamacare and contraception into a
winning autumn campaign issue by pushing legislation requiring
employers to include birth control in healthcare coverage.
Democrats in the Senate and House of Representatives
unveiled bills on Tuesday to override last week's Supreme Court
5-4 ruling that allowed closely held corporations to forego for
religious reasons President Barack Obama's healthcare regulation
requiring insurance plans to cover contraceptives.
The proposed legislation would bar employers from
discriminating against female employees in coverage of
preventive health services, including contraception.
The Democratic-controlled Senate is expected to vote on a
measure introduced by Senator Patty Murray of Washington and
Senator Mark Udall of Colorado before Congress breaks for August
recess.
Three House Democrats hope to introduce a companion bill in
their Republican-controlled chamber, but the legislation would
have little chance of passage.
But Democrats, women's groups and other advocates say it
could serve as an impetus to bring women to the polls,
particularly in contested races that could determine control of
the Senate.
"People are going to walk down here and vote. And if they
vote with the five men on the Supreme Court, I think they're
going to be treated unfavorably come November," Senate Majority
leader Harry Reid told reporters.
Republicans see the Supreme Court's June 30 ruling for Hobby
Lobby, a retail crafts company owned by a devout Pentecostal, as
a victory for religious conservatives.
North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis, who is challenging
Democratic incumbent Kay Hagan in North Carolina, responded to
the court decision with the tweet: "Today's SCOTUS rulings were
a win for our 1st Amendment freedoms, a loss for Hagan, Obama, &
D.C. bureaucrats."
Democrats hope to cast such comments as evidence that
Republicans oppose all birth control for women, not just methods
such as the morning-after pill that religious conservatives view
as tantamount to abortion. They cite public opinion polls
showing a majority of Americans favor including contraception in
healthcare coverage.
"It's an issue that will anger and energize women voters and
hurt Republican candidates in the fall," said Justin Barasky, a
spokesman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
Republicans, who have long expected Democrats to ressurrect
what they call a conservative "war on women," dismissed the
threat.
"Polling shows that when we fight back women believe in what
we're saying and we're aggressively arming our candidates to do
so," said Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kirsten
Kukowski.
Some analysts say a strong Democratic messaging campaign
could hold surprises for Republicans.
"Because the issue is contraception and not abortion, it may
resonate with moderate conservative women who are pro-life,"
said Kelly Dittmar, research professor at the Center for
American Women and Politics.
"But it would mostly give Democrats a way to energize their
base and expand their reach among single women, who don't vote
as reliably as married women and can really make a difference in
an election when they do."
