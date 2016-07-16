By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND, July 16
CLEVELAND, July 16 In an age of social media and
sound bites, advocacy groups in Cleveland have turned to the
old-fashioned medium of billboards to display messages during
the Republican National Convention, from the serious to the
ridiculous and shocking.
Among them is an artist's fanciful rendering of Donald Trump
about to kiss former rival Ted Cruz, a poke at a Republican
Party platform that would limit gay rights, the sign's sponsor
said.
"Love Trumps Hate. End Homophobia," reads the billboard
featuring Trump and Cruz moving in for a lip-lock.
Elsewhere in Cleveland, there are also chestnuts such as
"Don't Trust the Liberal Media," and the eternally contentious
issue of abortion is the focus of another that says, "How much
time will we serve - when the RNC platform makes abortion
illegal?"
Some 50,000 visitors are expected in Cleveland for the
convention that runs from Monday to Thursday. There Trump, who
has selected Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate, is
expected to officially accept the Republican nomination for
president.
With so many party insiders, activists, lobbyists and
reporters descending on Cleveland, political groups have chosen
a direct path to their eyeballs.
"Don't Trust the Liberal Media," paid for by the Media
Research Center, stands beside a highway near the airport and is
repeated at least twice more in central Cleveland, where the
convention will take place.
Six strategically placed signs around the city depict a
group of women in a police-style lineup. The message, sponsored
by the National Institute of Reproductive Health, which supports
abortion rights, is intended to bring attention to recently
passed state laws seeking to limit access to abortion.
"We wanted to use the RNC to raise awareness with the
public. We wanted to give the public the facts about what is
happening and the laws on the books being quietly passed behind
the scenes and the logical conclusion that those laws will put
women in jail," said Andrea Miller, president of the institute.
The Trump-Cruz makeout illustration resembles images of
unstated political motives depicting Trump and Russian President
Vladimir Putin that went up in Lithuania and another in Bristol,
England, that showed Trump bussing British politician Boris
Johnson.
The Cleveland sign was paid for by Planting Peace, a group
favoring equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
people. "Planting Peace calls for the immediate change in the
Republican Party platform with regard to our LGBT family and
LGBT rights," said Aaron Jackson, president of the group.
The 2016 Republican platform includes a plank called
"Preserving and Protecting Traditional Marriage" that calls for
marriage to be defined as "a union between one man and one
woman."
About half a mile (one km) east of the convention site is a
fake advertisement for a company called "Dick to Dick LLC" that
ends with the line, "We're not going to live forever. So why
should the earth?"
The billboard sponsor's website (here)
contains more satire including the bon mot, "Need to buy a
politician, the Media, or a law? Dick to Dick Executive
Consulting is the website for you. If you are interested in
buying God, please contact us for today's Market Price."
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Chizu
Nomiyama)