HEMPSTEAD, N.Y., Sept 27 Republican Donald Trump
vowed on Tuesday to hit rival Democrat Hillary Clinton harder in
the next U.S. presidential debate after she put him on the
defensive by accusing him of being racist, sexist and a tax
dodger during their first matchup.
Clinton blasted Trump again the day after a forceful
performance in the first of three scheduled presidential debates
ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The New York real estate mogul,
she said, "was making charges and claims that were demonstrably
untrue, offering opinions that I think a lot of people would
find offensive and off-putting."
Trump, making his first run for public office, praised
himself for not attacking Clinton about the marital infidelity
of her husband, former President Bill Clinton, during the debate
at Hofstra University but said in a Tuesday morning interview
with Fox News that he may take up the attack line going forward.
"I may hit her harder in certain ways," Trump said in a
telephone interview with "Fox & Friends." Trump added that when
Clinton criticized him for his treatment of women, he resisted.
"I was going to hit her with her husband's women. And I decided
I shouldn't do it because her daughter was in the room."
Clinton brushed off Trump's vow, saying, "He can run his
campaign however he chooses."
Trump himself had a high-profile affair with Marla Maples,
the woman who would be his second wife while he was still
married to his first wife, Ivana Trump. He eventually divorced
Maples and married his third and current wife, Melania Trump.
The television audience for debate looks set to approach
80-million viewer record for such events set in 1980, early
Nielsen viewership data cited by U.S. media suggested.
Trump sought to deflect criticism of his debate performance,
saying the debate moderator, Lester Holt of NBC News, asked him
"very unfair questions" and that he was given a "very bad"
microphone.
Clinton, speaking to reporters on her campaign plane, said,
"Anyone who complains about the microphone is not having a good
night."
There are two more debates scheduled, on Oct. 9 in St. Louis
and Oct. 19 in Las Vegas.
'DARK TERMS'
Clinton highlighted what she described as Trump's downbeat
message.
"He talks down America every chance he gets. He calls us
names. He calls us a Third World country. He talks in such dire
and dark terms. That's not who America is," Clinton said.
She said that "the real point is about temperament and
fitness and qualification to hold the hold the most important,
hardest job in the world."
Clinton was under pressure to perform well on Monday night
after a recent bout with pneumonia and an erosion in recent
weeks in her lead over Trump in opinion polls. One line of
attack was Trump's past remarks about women, a message designed
to resonate with women who are still undecided about their vote
and who could be pivotal in deciding the White House election.
Trump, a former reality TV star who eschewed a lot of debate
practice, was assertive and focused early on, interrupting
Clinton repeatedly. As the night wore on, he became testy and
less disciplined in front of the crowd.
A CNN/ORC snap poll said 62 percent of respondents felt
Clinton won and 27 percent believed Trump was the winner.
Trump complained on Tuesday that issues from Clinton's
2009-2013 tenure as secretary of state were not addressed on
Monday night, including topics he has assailed her on such as
her use of a private computer server for government emails, a
deadly attack in Benghazi, Libya, and the Clinton Foundation
charity.
In signs that investors awarded the debate to Clinton, Asian
shares recovered after an early bout of nerves while the Mexican
peso jumped on Tuesday. U.S. equity markets kicked off their
session with a modest gain but the advance was restrained by
weakness in energy stocks as oil prices fell 2.5 percent.
Clinton's chances in the election also improved in online
betting markets.
'HANGING AROUND' BEAUTY CONTESTS
Clinton, the first woman to win the presidential nomination
of a major U.S. political party, seemed to pique Trump when she
brought up during the debate how Trump has insulted women. She
pointed to Alicia Machado, who won the 1996 Miss Universe title,
saying Trump had repeatedly insulted her.
"He loves beauty contests, supporting them and hanging
around them and he called this one 'Miss Piggy' and then he
called her 'Miss Housekeeping,'" she said.
Trump, former owner of the Miss Universe pageants, was asked
on Tuesday morning about Clinton's comments. He defended his
insults of the Venezuelan-born woman who is now a U.S. citizen.
"She was the winner and she gained a massive amount of
weight," Trump said on Tuesday of Machado. "And it was a real
problem. We had a real problem. Not only that - her attitude -
and we had a real problem with her."
Clinton, 68, relentlessly sought to raise questions about
her opponent's temperament, business acumen and knowledge.
Trump, 70, used much of his time to argue the former first
lady and U.S. senator had achieved little in public life and
wanted to pursue policies begun by President Barack Obama that
he said have failed to repair a shattered middle class, with
jobs lost to outsourcing and excessive government regulation.
Trump suggested her disavowal of a trade deal with Asian
countries was insincere. Her handling of a nuclear deal with
Iran and Islamic State militancy were disasters, he argued.
Trump said Clinton had spent her "entire adult life" fighting
the Islamic State, a group that has existed for less than a
decade.
In one of their more heated exchanges, Clinton accused Trump
of promulgating a "racist lie" by suggesting Obama, the first
African-American U.S. president, was not born in the United
States.
The president, who was born in Hawaii, released a long-form
birth certificate in 2011 to put the issue to rest. It was not
until this month that Trump said publicly that he believed Obama
was U.S.-born.
"He has really started his political activity based on this
racist lie that our first black president was not an American
citizen. There was absolutely no evidence for it. But he
persisted. He persisted year after year," Clinton said.
Trump repeated his false accusation that Clinton's failed
2008 presidential campaign against Obama started the so-called
"birther" issue.
Clinton suggested her opponent was refusing to release his
tax returns to avoid showing Americans "he's paid nothing in
federal taxes" or that "not as rich as he says he is."
"It must be something really important, even terrible, that
he's trying to hide," she said.
Trump said that as a businessman, paying low taxes was
important. "That makes me smart," Trump said.
