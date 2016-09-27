(Corrects candidates' ages, paragraph 13)
* Clinton presses attacks on Trump taxes, insults to women
* Trump complains about debate moderator, microphone
* He chides past Miss Universe over weight gain
* Record TV viewership for election debate
By John Whitesides
RALEIGH, N.C., Sept 27 Democrat Hillary Clinton
sought on Tuesday to keep Republican rival Donald Trump on the
defensive a day after the first U.S. presidential debate with
accusations he is a sexist, racist and tax dodger, while Trump
suggested he would "hit her harder" next time by bringing up her
husband's infidelity.
While the New York real estate mogul found himself in
another controversy over his fresh insults about the weight of a
former beauty pageant winner, Clinton tried to keep up the
momentum after her forceful debate performance. She told
reporters that during the debate, Trump "was making charges and
claims that were demonstrably untrue, offering opinions that I
think a lot of people would find offensive and off-putting."
Monday night's face-off between Clinton, with decades of
experience in public life, and Trump, famous as a television
personality but running for office for the first time, attracted
a record audience for a U.S. presidential debate.
Nielsen data showed 84 million people watched the debate on
U.S. television, topping the 80.6 million viewers for the Jimmy
Carter-Ronald Reagan TV presidential debate in 1980
.
Trump praised himself for not attacking Clinton during the
debate about the marital infidelity of her husband, former
President Bill Clinton, but said he may take up the attack line
going forward. There are two more debates scheduled, on Oct. 9
in St. Louis and Oct. 19 in Las Vegas, ahead of the Nov. 8
election.
"I may hit her harder in certain ways. I really eased up
because I didn't want to hurt anybody's feelings," Trump said in
an interview on the Fox News program "Fox & Friends."
He added that when Clinton criticized him for his treatment
of women, he held back, saying: "I was going to hit her with her
husband's women. And I decided I shouldn't do it because her
daughter was in the room."
Clinton brushed off Trump's vow, saying: "He can run his
campaign however he chooses." She added that "the real point is
about temperament and fitness and qualification to hold the most
important, hardest job in the world."
Trump himself was still married to his first wife, Ivana
Trump, when he had a high-profile affair with Marla Maples, who
became his second wife. He eventually divorced Maples and
married his third and current wife, Melania Trump.
In the interview with Fox News, Trump sought to deflect
criticism of his debate performance, saying the debate
moderator, Lester Holt of NBC News, asked him "very unfair
questions" and that he was given a "very bad" microphone.
"I don't want to believe in conspiracy theories, of course,
but it was much lower than hers and it was crackling," Trump
said of the microphone.
Clinton, speaking to reporters on her campaign plane, said:
"Anyone who complains about the microphone is not having a good
night."
BEAUTY QUEEN
Clinton, 68, excoriated Trump, 70, during the debate at
Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, for having called
women "pigs, slobs and dogs." But Trump leveled new and highly
personal criticism on Tuesday toward Venezuelan-born beauty
queen Alicia Machado, who won the 1996 Miss Universe title and
is now a U.S. citizen.
"She was the winner and she gained a massive amount of
weight," said Trump, the former owner of the Miss Universe
pageants. "And it was a real problem. We had a real problem. Not
only that - her attitude - and we had a real problem with her."
Clinton, the first woman to win the presidential nomination
of a major U.S. political party, seemed to pique Trump when she
brought up during the debate how Trump had insulted women,
mentioning Machado by name. Clinton said Trump called her "Miss
Piggy" and also "Miss Housekeeping" because she was a Latina.
The Clinton campaign held a call with reporters making
Machado available for questions and released a video in which
she offered her account of Trump's behavior toward her.
'GAMING THE SYSTEM'
Clinton, a former U.S. senator and secretary of state,
stepped up her criticism of Trump for refusing to release his
tax returns, as presidential candidates have done for decades,
and for saying during the debate that not paying federal income
tax "makes me smart."
"He actually bragged about gaming the system to get out of
paying his fair share of taxes. In fact, I think there's a
strong probability he hasn't paid federal taxes a lot of years,"
she said at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, a
pivotal state in the election.
"He probably hasn't paid a penny to support our troops or
our vets or our schools or our healthcare system."
Trump held his own campaign event in Miami's Little Havana,
aiming to shore up support among Hispanic voters. He also said
on Twitter that he raised $13 million in 24 hours from online
donations.
Trump earlier complained that issues from Clinton's
2009-2013 tenure as secretary of state were not addressed on
Monday night, including topics such as her use of a private
computer server for government emails, the deadly attack in
Benghazi, Libya, and the Clinton Foundation charity.
In one of their more heated exchanges, Clinton accused Trump
of promulgating a "racist lie" by questioning the citizenship of
Barack Obama, the first black U.S. president, saying he was not
born in the United States.
Obama lent his support again to Clinton's bid to become his
successor, telling a radio interviewer she was serious and
well-prepared, possessed the right temperament for the job and
was well-respected around the world.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Tuesday labeled as
"preposterous" Trump's comments during the debate that the U.S.
Federal Reserve and its chair, Janet Yellen, were "doing
political things" by keeping interest rates at current levels,
saying Obama had demonstrated his commitment to protecting the
Fed's independence.
(Additional reporting by Steve Holland, Amanda Becker, Ginger
Gibson, Luciana Lopez, Roberta Rampton, Emily Stephenson, Alana
Wise, Doina Chiacu, Dan Burns and Lisa Richwine; Writing by
Ginger Gibson and Will Dunham; Editing by Frances Kerry and
Peter Cooney)