Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz says his book "A Time for Truth" is a legitimate bestseller and on Friday challenged the New York Times to prove its contention that the tome's high sales were due to bulk buying.

In a statement on his campaign website, the Texas senator said the New York Times should apologise or release evidence of its analysis. He said he was being kept off the bestseller list because the newspaper is politically biased against him.

New York Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said the company stands by its statement on Thursday that Cruz's book did not meet the standards for its bestseller list, "which includes an analysis of book sales that goes beyond simply the number of books sold."

"In the case of this book, the overwhelming preponderance of evidence was that sales were limited to strategic bulk purchases," the statement said.

Cruz's campaign denied there were any strategic bulk purchases and said booksellers at events on his campaign tour had long lines for people buying "A Time for Truth: Reigniting the Promise of America" and getting it autographed by the candidate.

The campaign also pointed to sales on Amazon, where the Cruz book was the ninth bestseller in the political category. They also said Cruz's book was No. 3 on Nielsen BookScan's list of top selling books this week.

Nielsen did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

