Republican U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz pauses as he speaks to supporters during his five state primary night rally held at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana, U.S., April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz said he will make a major announcement at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Wednesday but gave no other details.

Speaking to reporters in Indianapolis, Cruz's comments come amid reports that the U.S. senator from Texas is vetting former business executive Carly Fiorina as a possible vice presidential pick.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)