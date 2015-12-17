(Recasts with focus on NSA spying capabilities)
By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. intelligence agencies
can now reach almost all domestic phone records, far more than
they collected under a now-scrapped program by the National
Security Agency, according to Republican presidential candidate
Ted Cruz.
That estimate of the amount of U.S. phone records now
available to investigators put the spotlight on a new
intelligence reform law at a time when the limits of
surveillance are being debated again after this month's deadly
shootings in San Bernardino, California.
In the Republican presidential debate on Tuesday night,
Cruz, a Texas senator, defended his support for the USA Freedom
Act, a reform passed this year that prohibits the NSA from
collecting domestic call metadata in bulk, by saying the new
system was better for intelligence agencies.
"The old program covered 20 percent to 30 percent of phone
numbers to search for terrorists," Cruz said. "The new program
covers nearly 100 percent."
That prompted a backlash from Senator Marco Rubio, a Cruz
rival for the Republican nomination for the November 2016
presidential election, and Senator Richard Burr, chair of the
Senate Intelligence Committee. Both favor restoring the NSA's
ability to collect phone records in bulk.
Burr said on Wednesday morning his staff would look into
whether Cruz had spilled confidential information. By afternoon,
Burr, a North Carolina Republican, said no investigation would
be undertaken.
Cruz is not a member of the intelligence committee. But
before the new law's passage in June, intelligence officials
held classified briefings with lawmakers to discuss the
legislation.
The Cruz campaign said the coverage figures for the old
program that he cited in defending his pro-reform vote had been
previously reported, including by the Washington Post in 2014.
"Those figures have been widely reported and are saturated in
the public domain," Rick Tyler, a Cruz spokesman, said on
Wednesday.
EASIER ACCESS?
While the USA Freedom Act's ending of bulk data collection
is considered a win by most privacy advocates, it also gives
U.S. intelligence analysts easier access to a more complete set
of phone records, experts have said.
Under the old system, the NSA collected millions of U.S.
call records every day and stored them in their own servers for
up to five years. Analysts could query the data when hunting for
intelligence and social links on potential suspects.
But the program, which caused a storm of controversy when it
was disclosed by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden in 2013,
did not work as designed, officials have said.
For one thing, the NSA struggled to collect cellphone
records via the old authority as the number of such accounts
grew and landline accounts dropped.
A report issued in December 2013 by a surveillance review
group formed by the Obama administration found "the metadata
captured by the program covers only a portion of the records of
only a few telephone service providers."
The review group and another independent government watchdog
concluded the NSA program had been ineffective.
The Freedom Act ended the NSA's bulk collection of domestic
call metadata - the numbers and time stamps of a call but not
its actual content. Instead, records are kept by phone companies
and can be requested by the NSA with judicial approval.
While data is no longer vacuumed by the NSA in bulk, "the
overall volume of call detail records subject to query
pursuant to court order is greater under USA Freedom Act,"
the Office of the National Director of Intelligence said in a
fact sheet describing the new system that took effect last
month.
