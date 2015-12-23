WASHINGTON Dec 23 Republican presidential
candidate Ted Cruz blasted the Washington Post for briefly
posting an editorial cartoon on its website depicting his young
daughters as monkeys and criticizing him for featuring them in
the political area.
The cartoon by Pulitzer Prize winner Ann Telnaes on Tuesday
showed Cruz as an organ grinder street entertainer in a Santa
suit accompanied by two small dancing monkeys. On Twitter,
Telnaes said she was justified in including the children because
Cruz, who is among the top Republicans seeking the party's
nomination for the November 2016 election, had used them in a
political ad.
Cruz, a U.S. senator representing Texas, quickly responded
with a campaign fundraising appeal criticizing "the liberal
media" and seeking financial contributions to "send a message to
The Washington Post."
"Classy. @washingtonpost makes fun of my girls," Cruz said
on Twitter. "Stick w/ attacking me--Caroline & Catherine are out
of your league."
The Post removed the cartoon and replaced it with a note
explaining that its policy generally is to avoid children in its
editorial section.
"I failed to look at this cartoon before it was published,"
Post editorial page editor Fred Hiatt said. "I understand why
Ann thought an exception to the policy was warranted in this
case, but I do not agree."
Cruz featured his wife and two daughters in a political ad
released last week that shows him reading holiday stories
parodying U.S. President Barack Obama's policies such as "How
Obamacare Stole Christmas." As of Wednesday, it had more than
1.5 million views on youtube.com. (bit.ly/1NvqZfm)
Cruz, who once read bedtime stories to his children from the
floor of the Senate, also included his daughters in another
video posted online by his Senate campaign five months ago.
"Ted Cruz has put his children in a political ad- don't
start screaming when editorial cartoonists draw them as well,"
Telnaes said on Twitter on Tuesday.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio, another Republican presidential
candidate, backed Cruz, calling the cartoon "disgusting" in a
tweet.
"Thank you, @marcorubio Appreciate the kind support," Cruz
responded. "We're both Dads of young kids, and it's hard enough
on them."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)