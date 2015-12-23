(Adds Meghan McCain comments)
WASHINGTON Dec 23 The Washington Post ignited a
debate over the role of children in U.S. presidential campaigns
when it published - and then retracted - a political cartoon
portraying Republican candidate Ted Cruz as an organ grinder and
his daughters as monkeys.
It followed a new Cruz campaign TV ad in which the Texas
senator shares with his wife and two young children faux
Christmas stories entitled, "How Obamacare Stole Christmas" and
"The Grinch Who Lost Her Emails," a reference to Democratic
presidential contender Hillary Clinton. The debate dominated
cable news television and social media.
The Washington Post pulled the cartoon by Pulitzer Prize
winner Ann Telnaes.
Telnaes said that since Cruz used the girls in a campaign
video, she was justified in putting them in her cartoon, which
was on the Post website on Tuesday before editors removed it.
Cruz, rising in polls ahead of next November's election,
said at a campaign event in Oklahoma that he expected to be
attacked but not his daughters.
"If folks want to attack me, knock yourself out," he said.
"... I signed up for that, that's fine. But my girls didn't sign
up for that."
Cruz responded to the cartoon on Tuesday with an email to
supporters that, according to NBC's website, featured the
cartoon. He sought $1 million in contributions in 24 hours to
"send a message to the Washington Post."
The Post said its policy generally is to avoid children in
its editorial section.
"I failed to look at this cartoon before it was published,"
Post editorial page editor Fred Hiatt said. "I understand why
Ann thought an exception to the policy was warranted in this
case, but I do not agree."
Over the years there has been spirited debate whenever the
children of presidents and other politicians, both Republicans
and Democrats, have had their mostly private lives pierced by
journalists.
Their clothing, physical features, underage drinking and
even boyfriends have been fodder for barbs.
Meghan McCain, daughter of Senator John McCain, who
unsuccessfully ran for president in 2008 against Barack Obama,
appeared on Fox News and called on the Washington Post to
apologize.
"There's a complete double-standard for daughters and sons
of Republicans," she said, claiming the media treated her
differently from offspring of Democratic politicians such as
Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
For more on the 2016 presidential race, see the Reuters
blog, "Tales from the Trail" (here).
(Reporting by Erin McPike and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill
Trott)