Jan 13 Republican presidential candidate Ted
Cruz failed to disclose to the Federal Election Commission a
loan from Goldman Sachs for as much as $500,000 that was used to
help finance his successful 2012 U.S. Senate campaign, the New
York Times reported on Wednesday.
The loan does not appear in reports the Ted Cruz for Senate
Committee filed with the FEC, in which candidates are required
to disclose the source of money they borrow to finance their
campaigns, the newspaper reported.
Other campaigns have been fined for failing to make such
disclosures, which are intended to inform voters and prevent
candidates from receiving special treatment from lenders, the
Times said.
Cruz has surged in recent opinion polls and now leads
billionaire businessman Donald Trump in Iowa, which on Feb. 1
holds the first contest in the process to choose the Republican
nominee for the November presidential election.
In 2012, Cruz was campaigning for the Texas Senate seat as a
populist firebrand who criticized Wall Street bailouts and the
influence of big banks in Washington, and the loans could have
conveyed the wrong impression about his candidacy, the Times
said.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after a campaign event in
Dorchester, South Carolina, Cruz called the failure to disclose
the loans to the FEC a "technical and inadvertent filing error."
"Those loans have been disclosed over and over and over
again on multiple filings. If it was the case that they were not
filed exactly as the FEC requires, then we'll amend the filings.
But all of the information has been public and transparent for
many years," he said.
Catherine Frazier, a spokeswoman for Cruz, said Cruz had
taken out the Goldman Sachs loan against his own assets and had
paid off the loan in full.
Cruz and his wife, Heidi, who is on leave as a managing
director at Goldman Sachs, also received a loan from Citibank
for up to $500,000, but it was not clear whether that money was
used in the campaign, the newspaper said.
There was no evidence the Cruzes got a break on their bank
loans, which were disclosed in personal financial statements
filed with the U.S. Senate, according to the newspaper.
