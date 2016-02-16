Feb 16 Republican presidential candidate Ted
Cruz pledged on Tuesday to boost the size of the U.S. armed
forces and invest in new airplanes and ships, as he seeks to
push back in military-focused South Carolina against rivals'
criticism of his defense record.
Cruz, speaking at a decommissioned aircraft carrier in Mount
Pleasant, South Carolina, said that if he won the White House he
would establish a total active-duty force of 1.4 million people,
prioritize constructing new ballistic missile submarines and
invest in anti-missile systems.
"If you think it's too expensive to defend this nation, try
not defending it," the U.S. senator from Texas said in a speech
unveiling his proposal.
Republicans seeking the party nomination for the Nov. 8
presidential election are emphasizing defense issues in South
Carolina. The state, home to a number of military bases and
retired veterans, holds its Republican primary on Saturday.
Cruz has taken heat from rivals for voting for bills
limiting defense spending and for pushing to revamp domestic
surveillance programs. He has also argued for scaled-back
military involvement overseas, saying the United States should
protect its interests but not engage in "nation-building."
Cruz's Republican opponents have touted their own plans to
boost the size of the U.S. military. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of
Florida has called for the Army to be staffed at 490,000 people,
compared to Cruz's proposal Tuesday of 525,000 soldiers.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Frances Kerry)