U.S. presidential candidate Ted Cruz says he is the most consistent conservative left in the Republican race.

The U.S senator from Texas promises to cut taxes, slash regulations, crack down on illegal immigration and stick up for gun owners if he wins the White House. Here is a look at how Cruz has pledged to handle major issues should he become the Republican nominee and then win the Nov. 8 election.

The policies are drawn from a review of his website, stump speeches, debates, legislative proposals and televised interviews.

IMMIGRATION

Cruz would boost border security by completing 700 miles (1,130 km) of priority fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border, tripling the number of Border Patrol agents and adding aircraft for border surveillance.

He would rescind President Barack Obama’s executive orders on immigration, which allow certain undocumented immigrants to stay in the country without fear of deportation.

Cruz would ramp up deportations and would expand U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention space in the United States.

He would withhold federal funding from “sanctuary cities” that do not prosecute undocumented immigrants.

The candidate would end birthright citizenship, in which children born in the United States are automatically citizens.

Cruz introduced legislation placing a moratorium on accepting Syrian refugees and letting states opt out of accepting refugees. He supports prioritizing Syrian Christians for refugee status.

TRADE

Cruz opposes the Export-Import Bank, which finances U.S. exports. He opposes the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement, saying in a March debate that the United States is "getting killed" in international trade.

He voted against giving Obama fast-track authority to secure the TPP, which Cruz said became enmeshed in backroom political deals.

ECONOMY AND TAXES

Cruz would abolish the Internal Revenue Service. He would establish a flat personal income tax of 10 percent, keeping deductions for charitable contributions and mortgage interest payments and the Child Tax Credit.

He would eliminate the corporate income tax and payroll taxes, replacing them with a flat business tax of 16 percent that critics say resembles a value-added tax.

Cruz would repeal the healthcare plan commonly known as Obamacare, and would eliminate other regulations.

He would audit the Federal Reserve and move to a rules-based monetary policy.

FOREIGN POLICY

Cruz would repeal the Iran nuclear deal, and would recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

He has said he would "carpet bomb" the Islamic State militant group.

Cruz has said he would oppose efforts to oust foreign dictators, which he says create power vacuums and enable terrorists.

