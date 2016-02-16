WASHINGTON Feb 16 A tax plan proposed by
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz would cut federal
revenues by $8.6 trillion over 10 years, adding substantially to
the debt, according to an analysis published on Tuesday by a
nonpartisan research center.
Cruz's plan, unveiled in November, would create a flat 10
percent individual income tax that with other changes would
mainly benefit high-income households, the study by the
Washington-based Tax Policy Center found. (tpc.io/1ToCN7M)
Other changes include repealing the corporate income tax, as
well as payroll taxes for Social Security and Medicare, and
estate and gift taxes; increasing the standard deduction and
eliminating most other deductions except for mortgage interest
and charity; and adding a broad-based 16 percent value-added
consumption tax.
"The plan would cut taxes at most income levels, although
the highest-income households would benefit the most and the
poor the least," the Tax Policy Center said.
The value-added tax proposed by Cruz, a U.S. senator from
Texas who won the Iowa caucuses among Republicans last month,
would replace only 70 percent of the costs of the tax cuts,
according to the center.
Cruz is a favorite of the conservative Tea Party movement
who helped provoke a 16-day government shutdown in September
2013 with his opposition to a spending bill. The goal was to gut
the healthcare law known as Obamacare.
The TPC analysis noted that high-income taxpayers would see
an average tax cut in 2017 of about $6,100 or some 8.5 percent
of after-tax income, while those with annual incomes over $3.7
million would see an average cut of nearly 29 percent, or more
than $2 million.
"Households in the middle of the income distribution would
receive an average tax cut of $1,800, or 3.2 percent of
after-tax income, while taxpayers in the lowest quintile would
receive an average tax cut of $46, or 0.4 percent of after-tax
income," the TPC said.
The changes would "boost incentives to work, save and
invest," but the lower revenue would require unprecedented cuts
in government spending to avoid borrowing that would raise
interest rates and discourage private investment, it said.
The Tax Policy Center is a joint venture of the Urban
Institute and the Brookings Institution, two Washington-based
think tanks. It has issued studies of other candidates'
proposals.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)