(Corrects name of automaker to Toyota in paragaph 12)
By Robin Respaut and Lucas Iberico Lozada
NEW YORK, April 14 By one estimate U.S. online
political advertising could quadruple to nearly $1 billion in
the 2016 election, creating huge opportunities for digital
strategy firms eager to capitalize on a shift from traditional
mediums like television.
These firms - mostly small, partisan and based in Washington
and surrounding suburbs - have grown in sophistication since the
last presidential election in 2012. A niche sector in a
multi-billion election industry, they are poised to play a much
bigger role in 2016 as digital ads assume more importance and
change the way political money is spent on advertising.
(Graphic: reut.rs/1E6Ya5E)
The companies, typically privately held and staffed by 30 to
100 people with engineering and developer backgrounds, will
operate in the background of election campaigns. But their
influence will likely be felt in millions of households as they
help candidates tailor online adverts for specific groups of
voters.
Their analytical wizardry enables them to "slice and dice"
the electorate so precisely that they can zero in on voters in a
single apartment block. A candidate's ability to micro-target
likely voters with adverts on issues they care about is crucial
in a modern American political campaign.
Firms that target voters with digital ads are multiplying,
in some cases seeing the number of both clients and employees
triple each two-year election cycle, interviews with multiple
firms and reviews of Federal Election Commission records show.
Some of the companies told Reuters they anticipate hundreds
of campaigns, ranging from presidential to school board, to sign
contracts with them.
Washington-based DSPolitical expects to double in size to 60
employees in 2016 to cope with the increased business, Jim
Walsh, DSPolitical's co-founder, said in an interview.
When it launched in 2011 it had a hard time convincing
candidates that its ability to target voters with a precision
unheard of in prior races was anything other than a sideshow to
the traditional advertising strategies that focused on
television, radio and newspapers, he said.
But by 2014, the firm, which works mainly with Democratic
and progressive groups, had done more work in one month than it
had in the whole 2012 election cycle.
HOW IT WORKS
Digital targeting works like this: First, partisan data
firms, like i360 and Data Trust on the right and Catalist and
TargetSmart on the left, compile detailed voter databases and
scrutinize them for demographic and geographical information on
190 million registered voters.
Next, digital targeting firms like DSPolitical,
CampaignGrid, and Targeted Victory, map the voter datasets
against commercially available data like Internet histories and
real estate and tax records.
So, a candidate attempting to reach environmentalists in
Detroit could, for example, send online ads to specific
registered voters in the Detroit metro area who had typed
"Toyota Prius" into Google.
Predictions for 2016 show online advertising will consume
only 8 percent of media budgets, or $955 million. But the growth
has been explosive - up from $270 million in 2014 and just $14
million in 2010, according to Borrell Associates, a research
firm that tracks advertising.
"2012 WAS REALLY CRUDE"
"Television is still the most effective way to get your
message out there," said Vincent Galko, a consultant for
Republican congressman Ryan Costello's winning bid for the U.S.
House of Representatives in 2014. "But when you have a finite
budget and expensive market, targeting online and through social
media is very effective."
Costello's campaign hired CampaignGrid, based in Fort
Washington, Pennsylvania, a political ad targeting firm that has
also worked on New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's
gubernatorial campaigns.
Identifying the total number of firms that offer clients
targeted digital advertising and consulting work is complicated,
however. Many traditional advertising agencies now offer some
form of targeted digital work, as well as campaign consultant
subcontractors. As a result, measuring growth of this cottage
industry is tricky.
Some of the largest strides in digital advertising have come
from the right, which worked quickly to catch up after
Democratic President Barack Obama's 2012 campaign dominated
advertising online and on social media like Facebook.
"2012 was really crude, because our side didn't do so well,"
said Michael Palmer, president of i360, the data company backed
by billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch. Since then, the
firm has focused on expanding and refining its data to narrow
the technological gap between Republican and Democratic
campaigns.
i360 billed candidates and political committees more than
$23 million in the 2014 congressional election, FEC data shows,
and now delivers advertising so personalized that neighboring
households can watch the same television program but see
completely different ads based on their political affinities.
"Think of how much money is wasted running an ad during a
sports program to people who aren't registered to vote," said
Lindsay Conwell, vice president of accounts and media at i360.
"This may be more expensive, but it's more effective."
(Editing by Ross Colvin)