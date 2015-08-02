(Corrects McCain candidacy to 2008 not 2012)
WASHINGTON Aug 2 Donald Trump, the man to beat
in this week's first televised Republican presidential debate,
said on Sunday he does not plan to attack his rivals and
downplayed expectations for his performance, saying "I'm not a
debater."
The combative real estate mogul will take center stage at
Thursday's debate among the 10 top-polling candidates as he
leads the 17 candidates vying to represent their party in the
November 2016 election.
Trump has raised eyebrows and ire with attacks on his fellow
candidates, accusing former Texas Governor Rick Perry of wearing
glasses to look smarter and belittling the war hero status of
U.S. Senator John McCain of Arizona, the party's 2008
presidential candidate and a prisoner during the Vietnam War.
On Sunday, Trump said he was not planning to go on the
offensive.
"I don't think I'm going to be throwing punches. I'm not
looking to attack them," he said on ABC's "This Week."
Trump said he was attacked viciously by some of his rivals
and that every attack he made was a "counter-punch."
"I think I'm a nice person, I really do," he said on NBC's
"Meet the Press." "Frankly I'd like to discuss the issues. I am
not looking to take anybody out or be nasty to anybody."
Recent polls show Trump sustaining his lead among
Republicans, including former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, even after an outcry from
within his party over the McCain comments.
While the television personality is no stranger to the
national spotlight, Trump has never been in a political debate.
He lowered expectations for his own performance while attacking
his rivals for being better at debating than at getting things
done.
"Well, I'm not a debater," he said on ABC. "These
politicians - I always say, they're all talk, no action. They
debate all the time ... I don't debate. I build."
Advisers for the other candidates have said they will focus
on the issues and try not to let the flamboyant Trump steal the
show. Several said they would try to make a favorable impression
on voters, rather than tangling with him.
Trump said he was preparing for the debate but did not
specify how.
"I don't think you can artificially prepare for something
like this," he said on NBC. "I want to be me. I have to be me."
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati, Timothy Gardner, Megan Cassell,
Doina Chiacu; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Digby Lidstone
and Tom Heneghan)